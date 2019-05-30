Hermiston
November 17, 1986 — May 25, 2019
Ryan Cory Bailey of Hermiston was born November 17, 1986, in Hermiston, Oregon, the son of Larry and Lorna (Crandall) Bailey. He passed away in Hermiston after a six-month battle with cancer on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 32.
Ryan attended West Park Grade School in Hermiston and McNary Heights Grade School and Clara Brownell Middle School, both of Umatilla. The family then moved to the Oregon Coast, living in Lincoln City and finally Newport. While living in Newport he began his career as a short order cook. In 2011, Ryan moved back to Hermiston with his father to be closer to family.
Ryan was a gifted musician, an avid gamer, a fly fisherman and he loved wood burning. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be missed every day.
He is survived by his father, Larry L. Bailey; mother and stepfather Lorna and Jack Westlund; sister Holly N. (Chris) Hendon; maternal grandfather Arthur D. Crandall; honorable brothers Chris Cirinna and Scott Harrington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Hermiston Nazarene Church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.