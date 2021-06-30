Pendleton
Sept. 20, 1984 — June 24, 2021
Ryan Lee Telford, 36, passed away on June 24, 2021, following a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Ryan was residing at his family’s home in Pendleton, Oregon. He was with his mother at the time of passing and is now at peace in his heavenly home.
Ryan was born on Sept. 20, 1984, to DeeDee (Lenhart) Jones and Ray Telford. He was an avid fisherman, and frequently fished McKay Creek, the Columbia and Umatilla rivers, Wallowa Lake and many other Oregon and Washington lakes and rivers. He also enjoyed gardening and farming on the family wheat farm. Ryan loved to travel and visited several countries, including Israel, Jordan, Germany, Switzerland and China.
Ryan helped his mother DeeDee for 10 years at Pendleton Good Samaritan Ministries, where he often shared his life story with clients and those seeking counseling. He also had a big heart for his family and helped take care of his grandmother Wanda Telford. Some of Ryan’s fondest memories were from his time in the West Bank serving handicapped children at Rose of Jerusalem. He also assisted on a medical mission trip to Haiti with his mother and sister Sherry.
Ryan's life story can be found in a new book from Good Samaritan Ministries entitled "The Youth Speak Out," available from Amazon.com.
Besides his parents, Ryan leaves behind his stepfather Tony Jones; sisters Sherry (Telford) Accime and Jenny (Telford) Carlisle; brothers Nick Jones and Jason Jones; grandparents Dennis Lenhart and Wanda Telford; nephew Gabriel Accime; and uncles, aunts and several cousins.
The family would like to thank Ryan’s caretaker, Anna Dockins, who provided phenomenal care for Ryan during the most difficult days of his battle with ALS. Cindy Jackson also helped care for Ryan, as did the Good Shepherd Home Health and Hospice Team.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for a graveside service on Saturday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., Walla Walla. There will be a no-host lunch following the service at El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 4 W. Oak St., Walla Walla.
Memorial donations can be made to Pendleton Good Samaritan Ministries, 39 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801; and the ALS Association, Oregon and S.W. Washington Chapter, 700 N.E. Multnomah St., #210, Portland, OR 97232.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
