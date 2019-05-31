Pendleton
February 6, 1930 — May 30, 2019
Long-time Pilot Rock resident S.F. “Red” Beers passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Willowbrook Terrace Care Facility in Pendleton, Oregon. Services will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pendleton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, followed by a private family burial at Skyview.
He was born in old Milton, Oregon, to S.A. Beers and Sadie R Clough Beers on February 6, 1930. He was 89 years old.
He moved to Ukiah, Oregon, when he was 14 years old and worked on a small farm raising horses with John Mills. Ukiah is where he learned the logging business and how to drive. He attended schools in Pendleton and Ukiah.
He married Elnor (Sis) Rice in Milton-Freewater on October 24, 1952. They were married for 55 years prior to her death. He owned a small ranch on Nut Creek out of Pilot Rock for many years where he enjoyed raising registered quarter horses.
For most of his life he worked in the lumber business. He ran the de-barker at Harris Pine Mills in Pendleton during the 1950s, lived at Woods Camp on Camas Creek, and worked in the woods felling trees for a wide variety of logging outfits. He drove log truck for many years. In 1980 he purchased a brand new White Western Star log truck, and shortly thereafter bought a second one. He drove until he retired. He enjoyed those trucks, and golf, very much.
Being in the mountains was the place he most loved to be. He was an avid and legendary hunter. Going deer and elk hunting were the highlights of the year for him. Anytime he could go to the mountains he was happy. When he was a young man he camped by himself for days at a time and served as a Forest Service lookout in the tall towers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Frieda; his wife, Sis; his youngest son, Jeff; grandson Nathan; and sisters Roma Rae Wagener and Anita Powers.
Survivors include his brother, Jack Beers of Pendleton; sister DeeDee Walker of Walla Walla; daughter HollyJo Beers of Athena; sons Lloyd (Ronda) Beers of Pendleton and Michael (Danita) Beers of Pilot Rock; former daughter-in-law Rosita Beers; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Donations may be made c/o Burns Mortuary in Pendleton to Pilot Rock Little League or the Oregon Firearms Federation.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
