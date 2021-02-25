Hermiston
October 22, 1929 — February 16, 2021
Sachiheko “Sach” Mikami was an industrious and dynamic man who was well-loved for his generosity and compassion. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 16, 2021, at the age of 91.
He was born October 22, 1929, in Shelley, Idaho, to Miyaji and Fumi Usami Mikami. He spent his childhood in Idaho and began working with his father on their farm full-time at an early age due to his older brothers entering military service.
At age 21, he purchased a farm in Ririe, Idaho, with his brothers Dan and George and named it Mikami Brothers. He loved the land and dedicated his life to farming onions, wheat, corn and potatoes for shipping and processing. His grandchildren have fond memories of summers visiting “The Farm” and seeing his work. In 1952, he served in the Army infantry during the Korean War.
In 1957, he married Miyoko Nakano in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived in Ririe and Osgood, Idaho, then moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1974. Together they had seven children.
Sach was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was always good for a story and a joke (or two or three). He loved calling his grandchildren by nicknames and always flashed a mischievous smile, especially when teasing Grandma. His signature hello was a hearty ¿Qué pasó? with a strong arm raised in greeting. Sach loved spending time with his family, especially gathered around the table sharing delicious food. He was a strong supporter of his loved ones, especially his grandchildren, and attended as many weddings, graduations, sport competitions, arts performances and other events as he could. He also enjoyed fishing and having good conversations with friends and acquaintances.
The family would like to thank those who worked with Sach in the Good Shepherd Health Care System for their compassionate and professional care.
Sach is survived by his wife, Miyoko, Hermiston, Oregon; children Craig (Sherri) Mikami, Ogden, Utah, Rose (Bruce) Richards, Henderson, Nevada, Chris L. (Cage) Mikami, Layton, Utah, Reva (John) Hammond, Mesa, Arizona, April (Joseph) Topham, Las Vegas, Nevada, Clinton Mikami, Hermiston, Oregon, and Clayton (Krystal) Mikami, Hermiston, Oregon; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; his sisters Miako Mikami of Palmyra, Virginia, Sumiko (Richard) Hymas of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Aiko Jeo of Helena, Montana; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Kinya, Dan, George, John and Uji; and sisters Yaaeko Honda, Terri Kuwana, May Mikami and Mary Mikami.
A private funeral service will be held in Hermiston. A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hermiston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Hermiston Education Foundation at P.O. Box 1096, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Sach with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
