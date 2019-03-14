Hermiston
December 12, 1923 — March 10, 2019
Sally Marie (Aulds) Williams of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on December 12, 1923, in Choudrant, Louisiana, to her parents Sammie George Aulds and Vassie Easterling. She came into this world a force. Small of stature, but larger than life in every other way. She left us on March 10th at 95 years young.
As a little girl, Sally was hit by what she claims was “one of the original” Model T Fords and would spend months in the hospital in a full body cast. The experience only made her spirit stronger. She would recover gracefully and eventually marry Edwin “Ed” Ernest Williams on September 12, 1941, in Reno, Nev.
Sally was fiercely loyal to her family. A dog lover. A gardener and great golfer. She was a fantastic cook who made fried chicken better than anyone on earth. She told bad jokes when someone was trying to take a picture. She snapped peas, rocked babies, played cards, watched sports and had a weakness for her grandchildren. She was beautiful. When she laughed, she roared. She tossed her head back in a way that made you join her. She went on a walk every day and she only drank “coffee.”
She was a member of the American Bowling Association and numerous golf clubs. She was also a shark at the card table and the master of a holiday meal. She was the beating heart of an entire family and generous beyond measure. Somehow she always showed up when you needed her. To watch the game, to help with the babies, to laugh, to cook. She knew what to say to make you feel better and filled our hearts with a steady stream of unconditional love.
Sally spent the evening of March 10th at a rowdy family reunion with those who went before her, including: her beloved grandchild, Sally Sonnier; her faithful canine companion of 17 years, Lil’ bit; her husband Ed Williams; and her sisters Maggie Owens, Bernice Decker and Annie Muccia. She leaves behind a son, Jerry Williams, Hermiston, Ore.; a daughter, Edwina Schneider, Saint Marie, Mont.; six grandchildren, and more than 11 great-grandchildren who miss her dearly and will do their best to continue the tradition of fierce family love and damn good fried chicken.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Sally with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
