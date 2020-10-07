Hermiston
December 17, 1938 — September 30, 2020
Samuel James Weimer passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at the age of 81.
Sam was born in Pomeroy, Washington, to James L. Weimer and Ardis Irene (Ruark) Weimer on Dec. 17, 1938. His sister, Sharon, joined him Oct. 31, 1943. He was raised in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1956.
Sam was united in marriage to Sally Ann Wade on June 28, 1958, and welcomed Shelly and Sheila. The family lived in Pomeroy until a job transfer with his company, Dye Seed Ranch, provided a move to Hermiston in 1966. When the company returned to Pomeroy, the family stayed in Hermiston.
Sam accepted a position with Pendleton Grain Growers in 1968 in the irrigation sales and design department and continued in that field for 36 years until his retirement in 2004. He continued working in the irrigation field by accepting a position with Valmont NW Industries for six years until his second retirement in 2010.
Sam learned to fly while working for PGG and would mix business and pleasure when the opportunity arose. If he needed company during his flying, he would always ask me to go along. If he had to go check on a farmer’s field or a potential irrigation project, he would ask me to ride along with him. I really appreciated these trips in the air and on the land as I got to learn more about him and his love of irrigation.
Sam’s faith was an integral part of whom he was. He attended St. John’s Episcopal Church and served on the vestry as a board member, junior and senior warden. He participated in the Sunday Eucharist as a lay reader and a part-time member of the altar guild. He loved singing and joined a local community gospel choir. The choir would sing once a month and would try to sing at various churches that their service times permitted. He also worked as a team member at Ascension Camp during their retreats for a number of years.
Tennis was a favorite playing sport of his until an injury sidelined him. Then there was his jogging. You could tell who it was running behind you just by his foot placement on the pavement. His gait was his own, a gait that you immediately associated to be his. I would help him train for his runs by pacing him on my bike. He never complained should I by chance happen to increase his pace, he just kept up with me. Bloomsday became a family affair for 10 years.
Boating was a lifelong passion of Sam’s from his youth and up until his late 70s. RVing and boating at Lake Roosevelt became a family gathering. When we weren’t fishing, we would RV to Wallowa Lake, Lincoln City or Ft. Stevenson, Washington.
Sam was a 33-year member of the Hermiston Kiwanis Club and lifelong member of Fraternal Order of Elks.
Sam married Leslie Anne Batease on October 4, 1980, and brought to this marriage her sons, Robert and Michael.
Sam is survived by his wife of 40 years, Leslie, and stepsons Robert and Michael; his first wife Sally and their children Shelly (Temby Zander) and Sheila (Frank Ashbeck) of Pendleton; his grandchildren Shelby (Brian) McQuinn, Jennifer (Conan) Fisher and TJ (Erin) Zander of Pendleton, Tonya (Nate) McFarlane of Echo, Jake Batease, Caleb Batease and Rebecca Batease of John Day, and Knox Batease of Boise, Idaho; and his sister Sharon (Wayne) Davis of Pomeroy, Washington. He also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
As the kids would say, Dad loved life, and that he was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. He supported and gave of himself to numerous individuals and their causes.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838, or Ascension School Camp and Conference Center, P.O. Box 278, Cove, OR 97824.
A celebration service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements. Please share memories of Sam with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
