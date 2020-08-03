Pendleton
November 8, 1957 — July 24, 2020
Sandra Faye Swenson-Clements, 62, of Pendleton, passed July 24, 2020, in Richland, Washington. She was born November 8, 1957, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Mary Clements.
She attended Waubonsee Community College and worked as an office administrator for different companies. Sandra moved here three years ago to be close to her son and grandchildren. Her biggest treasure was spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra also enjoyed sewing, cooking, arts and crafts, reading books and listening to music.
Sandra is survived by her children Dustin (Amanda) Ashley of Pendleton, Christina Ashley of Firestone, Colorado, and Jessica Swenson and Evan Breakfield of Loveland, Colorado; her brother Donald Clements of Denver, Colorado; nine grandchildren: Destini, Jordan, Patrick, Amanda, P.J., Roman, Autumn, Payton and baby Breakfield; and four nieces and nephews: Donnie, Melissa, Dillon and Brianna.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald and Mary Clements.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
