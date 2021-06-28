Hermiston
Oct. 12, 1969 — June 25, 2021
Sandra Joyce Green of Hermiston was born Oct. 12, 1969, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Charlene (Crews) Green. She passed away in Hermiston on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the age of 51.
Sandra grew up and attended school in Austin, Minnesota. She had a sense of adventure that took her many places during her adult life. She settled in Hermiston, Oregon, five years ago to be closer to her family.
Sandra was passionate about animals and had a big heart for helping people. She attended the Living Faith Church in Hermiston and had an interest in cancer studies and research.
She is survived by her three children, Donovan Green, Daniel Green and Acacia Bryan; three grandchildren, JD, Mason and Emzli; mother Charlene Kruger; several brothers and sisters; and many extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held in Minnesota later this year.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
