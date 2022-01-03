On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Sandy Serrano, a talented teacher, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 70.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Robert Serrano; her children, Angela (Jason) Zappe, formerly of Sherwood, and Garrett (Sarah) Serrano of Bend; and brother, Donald (Gayle) Derrick of Pendleton.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Derrick.
Sandy was born in 1951 in Portland. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1969, and attended Eastern Oregon University, graduating with a degree in elementary education.
Sandy married Robert in 1974; united in marriage by the Rev. D.L. Penhollow in Redmond. They welcomed Angela in 1979 and Garrett in 1981.
Sandy was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She had an easy-going, loving personality and was enthusiastic about life. Everyone she met, she made them feel loved and accepted. She adored her family, her garden and her friends.
One of her favorite quotes, inspired by her son, was, "I love you to the moon and back."
Her students at Crooked River Elementary became equally important to her, as she instructed several generations during her tenure. She remained in contact with many of her students and took pride in their accomplishments. One of Sandy's endearing gifts was taking time to draft and hand write heartfelt, thoughtful note cards and messages to champion, advocate, empathize and demonstrate her love and affection to family and friends.
The family is planning an outdoor service early next year, when the weather permits. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Sandy Serrano Memorial at the Crook County Foundation. Arrangements were handled by Prineville Funeral Home, 199 N.E. 10th St., Prineville, OR 97754.
Sandy, we will love you for the rest of our lives … to the moon and back, to infinity and beyond, forever and ever!
