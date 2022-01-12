May 23, 1944 - Dec. 25, 2021
Pendleton
Sandra Losceal (Dirks) Gall passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was born in McKinney, Texas on May 23, 1944 to Walter and Ellen Dirks. Sandy was 77 years old.
Growing up, she lived in Aberdeen, Idaho where she graduated from high school in 1962. While in high school, she was the class treasurer, editor of the yearbook, drum majorette for the band, and won the title of Aberdeen Junior Miss in 1962. She received her license as a Practical Nurse in 1963 from St. Anthony Mercy Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho.
She married Norman E. Gall on August 7, 1963 in Pocatello, Idaho and lived there until Norman graduated from Idaho State University and was transferred to California for work in 1967.
They resided in Downey, California for 39 years with their family. During those years, Sandy worked at J.C. Penney as a switchboard receptionist, in the offices of a few doctors in town, and eventually retired in 2006 from the City of Downey, where she worked at City Hall in the Finance Department for 20+ years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Downey for over 30 years, spent many years on PTA boards and enjoyed being a room mom and a team mom for her children's various sports teams.
Following retirement, she and Norm moved to Pendleton, Oregon to enjoy their retirement on their farm and to leave the hustle and bustle of the city. While in Pendleton, she became a substitute classified employee for the school district and enjoyed working in classrooms and helping teachers. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton and served as an Elder on the Caring Commission, and was a member of the Presbyterian Women's Group, providing support for the Salvation Army and volunteering at the Outreach Thrift Store and Food Pantry. She helped at the annual soup supper, hosted the Easter Sunrise service on her property, and volunteered in the kitchen at Westminster Woods Day Camp. She was honored with lifetime membership in Presbyterian Women in 2015.
Sandy was an amazing seamstress and delighted in giving others her cloth creations. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, you could find her gardening, cooking, or baking. Her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls and coffee cake are family favorites.
Sandy took great pride in her family and dedicated her life to being a compassionate and giving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother by supporting her family with their many passions over the years. She never missed a performance, a game, or a special event in their lives. She strived to live her life by always giving to others and her generous spirit will live on in those who loved her. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Norman Gall, and her parents Walter and Ellen Dirks.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Sharon Gall of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, her daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Matthew Bean of Murrieta, CA, her son Gary Gall of Eastvale, CA, her daughter Jennifer Gall of Phoenix, AZ, grandchildren Jaclyn (Jacob) Manlapaz, Garrett Gall, Alyson Bean, Kaiden Bean, Jacob Gall, and her great-grandchildren Ryder and Emery Manlapaz. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Terry and Paula Dirks of Pendleton, OR, her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Leland Sanderson of Sun City, AZ, her sister-in-law Nona Gall of Prosser, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held this summer, with specific date, time, and location to be determined.
