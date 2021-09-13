Sandra “Sandee” Susan Kennedy of Hermiston, was born Dec. 16, 1964, in La Grande, the daughter of Nathan Lee Kennedy and Verda Kathleen Olsen. Her father passed when she was young and she gained another Dad, Philip Harmon. She passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Sept. 2, 2021, of Covid complications.
Sandee grew up in Elgin, La Grande, Baker and Hermiston. She has resided in Umatilla County for over 30 years.
Sandee married Damon Phillips and they had a daughter, Nisha Lee. She also has a son, Joe Nathan Merritt. She was later married to Joe Merritt, and subsequently divorced. After school, Sandee was a dental hygienist then became a registered nurse.
Sandee lived for her pride and joys which were her grandchildren, Kendra Shaver; Kadra and Kyla Merritt; and Austin, Geo, and Alex Wade. Sandee had a hand in raising other children some of which included JD, Devin, Frankie, Junior, and several others whom she loved dearly.
Sandee was known for her fiery personality and it was this strength and attitude that helped her make it through her many trials and failing health in recent years.
Sandee enjoyed sharing memories of her life in Elgin and her Kennedy family. She loved traveling to the ocean and mountains. She recently shared that her favorite trip was to Wallowa Lake making memories with her grandchildren which she asked to be a continued tradition.
Sandee is survived by her children, Nisha Phillips (Jeremiah), Echo; Joey Merritt (Sadra), Pendleton; sisters, Cindy Lowman (Keith) Lynden, Washington; and Pamela Scott (Jeff), La Grande; her grandchildren; her special niece and nephew, Brandy and Devin; and aunts, Penny and Rose; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Condolences can be sent to the family directly.
