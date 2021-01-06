Pendleton
April 18, 1964 — December 30, 2020
Scott Allen Jacobson passed away on December 30, 2020. He was born April 18, 1964 in Kodiac, Alaska, to Robert and Nancy Jacobson.
Scott is survived by his wife, of 27 years, Clare Jacobson of Pendleton, Oregon; his brother Kevin Jacobson of Astoria, Oregon; his son Christopher Ely and wife Marie of Pendleton, Oregon; his daughter Kimberly Boone and husband Devin of Eugene, Oregon; his son Timothy Jacobson of Kennewick, Washington; his daughter Jacquie Galvez and husband Brian of Meridian, Idaho; his daughter Sarah Bowen and husband Damian of Pendleton, Oregon; his sons Nathan, Ryan and Austin Tate of Pendleton, Oregon; his grandchildren Joshua, Cameron, Zachery, Bailey and Oliver; and his great-granddaughter Amara Kipp-Jacobson. Scott is preceded in death by all his grandparents.
Scott’s passion was serving others, both in his career and in his community. His career centered around managing volunteers for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). RSVP volunteers provide services throughout Umatilla County, including volunteering at community senior centers and providing medical transportation and financial services to those in need. After Scott left RSVP, he continued to set up programs to provide medical transportation and other services to those in need.
Scott was a member of the Oregon State Grange and Pendleton Lions Club. For the Oregon State Grange, Scott served many offices including junior director, youth director and gatekeeper. Scott was a devoted Christian, a member of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, Oregon, for over 30 years. He had a love for camping and enjoyed God’s country.
Scott had many talents including, a phenomenal voice, quick wit, a knack for words, and that sense of humor we all loved. Well done, good and faithful servant.
Donations to assist Scott’s family may be made to Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801 or Banner Bank.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
