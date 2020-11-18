Pilot Rock
April 16, 1969 — November 8, 2020
Scott R. Willingham, 51, both entered and left this world in Portland, Oregon.
Scott was born on April 16, 1969, to Weldon Willingham and Marilyn Scott. He spent most of his childhood in Forest Grove, Oregon, where he attended grade school and middle school. During his time in Forest Grove he became very close to his neighbors, Jim and Liz Hurley, who became a second set of parents to him, and he later made them his children’s godparents.
Scott later moved in with his Dad in Dallas, Texas, where he attended high school at Tyler Street Christian Academy. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army (1987-1991) and served in Panama and the first Gulf War.
After serving his country he returned home to Forest Grove where he met his beautiful wife, Anita Willingham. They met in July of 1991 and must have known they were meant to be, as they were married by March 12, 1992. During their 28 years of marriage they had five children: Elizabeth (husband Roman), Bryan, Justin, Joshua and Rachel.
Not only was Scott a devoted father and husband, but he also willingly served his community. He volunteered at the Pilot Rock Fire Department since 1997. He saved countless lives and homes during this time.
Scott became a registered nurse in 2003 and worked all these years at St. Anthony Hospital. Numerous people have stated how he saved their lives or their loved ones, how they felt safer when he was at the hospital to care for them, always made them feel like the most important patient, and wouldn’t leave until he knew they were cared for. His nursing legacy will continue on, as he mentored many new nurses to reach their full potential.
Scott’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, taking care of his small farm, playing cribbage, watching his grandchildren, yelling at refs during sports events, watching Dallas Cowboys football games, and anything that involved his family. Scott was a caring man through everything he did. He loved to cook big meals for family and friends. He was more than willing to open his home to anybody that needed it. During his life he had countless people live with him and his family. Although he had only five biological children, many more people considered and called him Dad.
Scott is survived by his children and his wife; his two grandchildren, Hayden and Sawyer; his parents Marilyn and David Gassner of Forest Grove; sisters Lisa Slater (Aaron Slater) of Forest Grove, Bonnie McIntyre of Stanfield, and Debbie Johnson; brother Mark Otto (Nina Otto); and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad Weldon Willingham, and all his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pilot Rock Athletic Department.
Viewing will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. and Friday, November 20, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
