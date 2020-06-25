Milton-Freewater
November 12, 1950 — June 21, 2020
On Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, Scott W. Duff died peacefully at home from complications from cancer. He was born in 1950 to Bill and Betty Duff of Pendleton, Oregon.
His Eastern Oregon pioneering heritage instilled a life-long love of family, ranching, farming and forestry that developed his person and career. His maternal side raised large herds of sheep and cattle. His paternal side farmed wheat, green peas, hay and raised registered Hereford cattle. Scott worked in the forest as a firefighter, lookout, timber marker and later owned timber ground.
Scott graduated from Pendleton public schools, joined FFA, and upon graduation served as a state officer in Future Farmers of America. Throughout his life, he developed leadership skills to impact agriculture, economic stability and social justice. Duff graduated from Oregon State University where he studied agriculture, political science, photography and fine art. He attended Waseda University in Tokyo where he met his future wife. Scott and Judith married in 1974.
Scott worked as an agricultural and fisheries loan officer, ranch manager, association executive, Rural Economic Development director, financial advisor, Home Depot tool guy and Netflix phone support person. Before retirement, he was a security guard at the Portland Art Museum, where he viewed art to educate and jumpstart his art career.
He served as an Oregon state senator, representing rural northeastern Oregon. His focus included: spreading internet to rural areas, rural health care, economic development, forest health and the arts. Duff traveled to Beijing on a legislative trade mission to sell agricultural products to China. He influenced natural resource and rural economic development policy in congressional and government offices of Washington, D.C.
Scott and Judith moved to Eastern Oregon in 2017, to be close to family. Duff often shot photographs of incredible sunsets, colossal sky and landscapes. This month his photographs can be seen virtually at Pendleton Regional Photography Show and in July at CAVU Cellars in Walla Walla. Duff displayed paintings and drawings at galleries and regional art shows. He expanded his wood shop. He developed strong relationships with grandchildren, church and community.
Duff is survived by wife, Judith Hedberg-Duff; son Aaron and his wife Katie of Milton-Freewater; three grandchildren; son Keegan of Hilo, Hawaii; brother Greg and his wife Brooks of Beaverton, Oregon, and brother Jeff of Pendleton, Oregon. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews.
Immediate family will have a private service.
The family requests donations to the Pendleton Arts Center or the Milton-Freewater Junior Livestock Show.
Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.munsellerhodes.com.
