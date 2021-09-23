April 4, 1966 — Sept. 16, 2021
Nampa, Idaho
The family of Shannon Leigh Byler are heartbroken to announce her passing on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a decades long battle with cancer at her home in Nampa, Idaho, with loved ones. Shannon’s spirit and zest for life was that of someone that does not come along very often, and she passed leaving many, many friends both personal and online whom she loved dearly and they in turn loved her. It is not a stretch to say that if you knew Shannon, you loved her, and she gave that love right back.
Shannon had a smile and sparkling eyes that would light up a room when she walked into it, so much so that people were drawn to her. Shannon’s love for them was evident in the way she treated them and helped them in whatever way she could.
Although Shannon battled cancer for many, many years, she was always positive and upbeat. In fact, if you didn’t know Shannon had cancer, you would not have been able to tell because she lived her life with such gusto. Shannon also did her best to lift others up and help them battle whatever they were dealing within.
Shannon was a loving mother, daughter, sister, soulmate and friend. Shannon doted on her children and grandchildren, going to most (if not all) of their athletic games. Shannon was particularly excited that her granddaughter played varsity softball and that her grandson had started playing T-ball.
Shannon loved football and baseball. Her favorite team was the Boise State Broncos, and you could see her at almost every home game (even when she was living in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon). In addition to her beloved Broncos, Shannon also loved rooting for the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners and could be seen from time-to-time at those games. Shannon also had her hand in drag racing and was at the track pretty much every weekend during race season and loved watching her soulmate, Scott Utter, race at places like Woodburn. Needless to say, Shannon was a sports fanatic.
Shannon also loved her job. Shannon was a senior loan processor and worked at Summit Mortgage in Vancouver for many years and loved it. Shannon enjoyed helping people with loans and especially spending time with her co-employees whom she considered to be family.
Shannon was predeceased by her grandparents, Warren and Mary Dale Keeney, and Lloyd and Dorothy Galde; her uncles, Pete Galde, Ted Galde and Michael Keeney; and her aunt, Kris Keeney. Shannon is survived by her father, Warren Keeney; her mother, Susan Reiman; her brothers, Mick Keeney and Jacob Keeney; her sister, Jetta Meadows; her daughter, Jen Byler; and son, Logan Byler; Jen’s daughter, Brooklyn; and son, Luca; her soulmate, Scott Utter; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to breast cancer research.
