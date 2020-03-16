Heppner
February 13, 1974 — March 8, 2020
Shannon LuAnn Boor was born on February 13, 1974, at Girard, Kansas. She grew up in several towns throughout her childhood and high school career.
In 1992, she married Nathan Bara and in 1993 she had her first child, Andrew. They lived in Honolulu, Hawaii. They later divorced and she moved to Ukiah, Oregon. While living in Ukiah she met Doug Boor and his son, Lane, on a blind date at Lehman Hot Springs. Soon after, they moved into the log cabin on Rhea Creek for a short period of time. In July of 1997, Shannon, Doug and family moved down the road into the family ranch home.
In 1999, a new and defining chapter in her life began. In February, she started work at what is now known as Community Counseling Solutions. Over the 20+ years, she helped build this company from one office with 11 employees to what is it today, offices in five counties and over 120 employees.
On April 23, 1999, she and Doug married in Heppner, Oregon. In May she was certified as an EMT and volunteered for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for the next 21 years. Five years later their daughter, Kylie was born, and 17 months later her third son, Ty, was born. During this chapter of her life, her many families were forming. This consisted of her biological family, EMS family, CCS family, her newly formed family with Doug, her ever-growing family of friends, and of course, her Heppner Mustang family.
In the fall of 2013, she enrolled at Blue Mountain Community College. Four years later, while working full time, raising a family, and never missing her children’s games, she graduated in the spring of 2017 with a Bachelor of Business from Eastern Oregon University with summa cum laude honors. Also, during this time, Shannon and Doug purchased an adjoining ranch where they moved into their new home and where she lived until her passing.
This was just a small portion of the accomplishments Shannon had throughout her life. She received many awards during her time at CCS and as an EMT. However, her greatest accomplishments lay in the lives she touched. She cared for, helped, and loved everybody. She loved her kids, she loved your kids, she loved her friends, and all of her families. She just loved.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty Lou and Ross Stiles, and her father James Smith. She is survived by her mother, Donna Smith; her husband, Doug; her daughter, Kylie; sons Andrew, Lane, and Ty; several siblings including sisters Tracy and Marci (Dan), and brothers Terry (Barbara) and Shane; her uncle Jim (Cheryl) and aunt Julie (Ivan); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to E.M.S. c/o Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
The memorial service that was planned for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed as a precaution for the coronavirus.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
