Hermiston
December 11, 1970 — June 2, 2020
Sharmalee (Sharmie) Marie Fraser, age 49, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late Willburn C. Clark and Treva Clark (Sauers), the youngest of three children, she was born December 11, 1970. She graduated high school in 1989 and went on to start a family in 1992.
Sharmie did daycare for many years while raising her sons, watching after the children of her closest friends and neighbors. Later she would go on to deliver mail for USPS, work for the Umatilla Army Depot dismantling weapons until its deconstruction, become a prison guard at Two Rivers Correctionional Institution, and hold a supervisor position at Lamb Weston.
She was a workaholic, both on and off the job, always busying herself with many home renovation projects. She loved camping and fishing with her family and friends. She loved all members of her family, always staying up to date on the happenings with her many cousins and showing love and support at family gatherings of all kinds. She was an avid dog lover and owner, and cared greatly for her dog Samson, who reflected her happy loving personality.
She is survived by her three sons Zachary, Tanner and Gunnar, her mother Treva, her brother Chuck and her best friend and dog Samson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willburn C. Clark, and brother Willburn Clyde Clark II.
A celebration of life will be scheduled next year in Hermiston, Oregon, on the anniversary of her passing.
Please share memories of Sharmie with her family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
