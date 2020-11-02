La Grande
October 27, 1944 — October 28, 2020
Sharon Elizabeth (Kelley) Wainwright, 76, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away October 28, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, following a brief illness.
Born October 27, 1944, in Yakima, Washington, Sharon was the daughter of Marvin and Gertie Kelley. She grew up in the Mabton/Grandview, Washington, areas, and graduated from Mabton High School. Summers throughout her high school years were spent with the Pruett family in Connell, Washington. She primarily helped to take care of the children but was also known to lend a hand with any project around the farm. Sharon loved to share memories and stories from her time there, and the relationships built with the members of the Pruett family became life-long friendships.
After graduation from high school, Sharon attended business school in Boise, Idaho, for a short time. On September 5, 1966, she married Dale Wainwright. Their union resulted in three children, three grandchildren, and 55 years of marriage.
Throughout their marriage, Dale and Sharon lived in various places. The most notable are Yakima, Washington; Umatilla, Oregon, for 40 years; and most recently La Grande, Oregon.
Sharon worked various jobs throughout her lifetime. She worked at the Prosser Hospital, was a kindergarten teacher’s aide, and even spent some time merchandising greeting cards. Her greatest and most important job, however, was being a homemaker.
Many hobbies and interests occupied Sharon’s free time. She enjoyed doing crochet and embroidery, assembling jigsaw puzzles, bowling, watching sports on TV, and delighted in the times spent with family while camping. Later in life, her interests included crossword puzzles and word games, drives around the area to see the scenery, and she especially cherished any time spent with her grandsons. Sharon also especially loved the ocean and waited with anticipation for her yearly trip to the Oregon coast.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dale Wainwright of La Grande, Oregon; sons Bill (Debra) Wainwright of Umatilla, Oregon, and Kris (Tracy) Wainwright of Bellingham, Washington; daughter Tiffany (W. Richard) White of La Grande, Oregon; and grandsons Cameron (Savanah) Wainwright of Bellingham, Washington, Logan Wainwright of Bellingham, Washington, and Dakoda White of La Grande, Oregon. Also surviving are brothers James (Hella) Kelley of Sunnyside, Washington, Robert Kelley of Sunnyside, Washington, and Larry (Pam) Kelley of Sherman, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents Marvin and Gertie Kelley, sister Joyce Young, and brother Arvid Kelley preceded her in death, along with numerous aunts and uncles.
Per Sharon’s request, no memorial service is planned.
Please share memories of Sharon with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.