Hermiston
July 1, 1940 — July 15, 2020
Sharon Lee (Swygart) Cole, 80, of Hermiston, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020, at home.
Sharon was born in Malin, Oregon, on July 1, 1940, to Gene and Luretta (Musgrove) Swygart. The family moved to Vale, Oregon, in the early 1940s. Sharon graduated from Vale High School in 1958.
She married Roger Owen Cole on Oct. 2, 1965, in Elko, Nevada. They were married until June 2, 2002, when Roger passed away.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Sandra Thurston and Kathy Swygart, and son-in-law Craig Barton.
She is survived by daughter Monica Barton of Hermiston, Oregon, and son Kermit Cole of Lacy, Washington; sister Drenda Leathers of Helix, Oregon; brothers Jim Swygart of Nampa, Idaho, and Allan Swygart of Pendleton, Oregon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Sharon loved painting and gardening and her family with all her heart.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life will held at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Sharon in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the CareVan at Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation, 611 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Sharon with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
