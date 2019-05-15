Pendleton
September 10, 1944 — May 13, 2019
Sharon L. Taylor-Navarro of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at Kadlec Medical Center in Tri-Cities, Washington, on May 13, 2019, of atrial fibrillation.
She was born to Leon Taylor and Clara Ramey Scott on September 10, 1944, in Lapwai, Idaho. She was adopted and raised by Alfred and Adalaide Paulsen of Lewiston, Idaho. She was an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Mom attended schools in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962.
In 1960 she met Marlin Kemp at the Rollaway in Lewiston, Idaho. They married in 1962 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. During their marriage they had four children: Robin, Brenda, Holly and Jarey. In 1979 Sharon and Marlin divorced.
In 1980 she met and married Rodney McAtty of Lapwai, Idaho. They had a house built at Moccasin Flats where they lived for several years. In 1987 she divorced Rodney McAtty and moved to Toppenish, Washington. In 1990 she met and married Jesus Navarro. They lived together in Toppenish and Sunnyside, Washington, divorcing in 1995.
Sharon worked as an administrative assistant for The Nez Perce Tribe, Tohono O'odham Nation and as a care giver for the Yakama Tribe. Her hobbies included drawing, bingo, crossword puzzles and crocheting.
She is survived by her children, Robin Bitrick (Michael Bitrick) of Pendleton, Oregon, Brenda Kemp (Winston Mitchell) of Yakima, Washington, and Holly Rodriguez of Pendleton, Oregon; grandchildren Andrea Rios (Ruben Rios) of Toppenish, Washington, Alexander Rodriguez of Pendleton, Oregon, Cody Denton (Tina Denton) of Yakima, Washington, Mitchell Kemp-Olsen of Warrenton, Oregon, Dominic Kemp of Kelso, Washington, and D'Mitri Kemp of Kelso, Washington; great-grandchildren Ruby Rios, Ruben Rios Jr., Isaiah Rios and Olivia Rios, all of Toppenish, Washington, and Bailey Denton, Aaron Denton, Emily Denton and Lucas Denton, all of Yakima, Washington.
She is survived by sibling sisters Laura Rishling of Juliaetta, Idaho, Ermith Gladstone of Seattle, Washington, June Pinkham (Alvin Pinkham) of Lapwai, Idaho, Doris Thompson and Theda Scott, both of Pendleton, Oregon; brothers John Scott of Boise, Idaho, Harold Scott (Danielle Scott) of Lewiston, Idaho, Wilfred Scott (Bessie Scott), Roderick Scott (Tammy Scott), Allison Scott and David Scott (Yvonne Scott), all of Lapwai, Idaho; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Jarey Kemp; parents Leon Taylor and Clara Scott; parents Alfred and Adalaide Paulsen; brothers La Verne Alfrey, Elisha Scott and Lyman Scott Jr., and Carl Paulsen; sisters Wanda and Rhonda Scott, Benedicta Scott Holt, Julie Ann Scott Crowe and Darlene Loma; and niece Chantelle Scott.
Funeral arrangements: May 15, 2019: Private Dressing Service at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon, at 4 p.m., service at Burns Mortuary at 5 p.m. with David Wolfe officiating. May 16, 2019: 7 Drum Service at Pin-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai, Idaho, at 2 p.m. May 17, 2019: 7 Drum Service and Sunrise Burial at Scott Family Tribal Cemetery in Lapwai, Idaho.
