Sharrell Marie Kligel passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 76. Sherry was born on July 25, 1945, in Pendleton, to her late parents, Harrold French and Charlotte Matthews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Donna, Kathy and Trish; as well as the love of her life, her husband, Connie Kligel.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Kligel and Deedee Beauchamp; her grandson, Bryce Beauchamp; and her loving extended family, Cindy and Betty Gammell, Tayla (Ben, Raffa, Lucio) La Macchia, Jae (Megan, Michael) Gomez, Alex (Fletcher, Jack, Theo) Hobbs, and Mitch Thompson.
Many words have been used to describe Sherry. She was beautiful, warm, sweet, supportive, incredibly generous, and above all, loving. Sherry was a well-respected teacher and made a difference for many of her students. She was a friend to many, including her life-long friends, Nancy Carlson and Katie Curtis.
A small, private graveside service was held on Oct. 4, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. A celebration of life gathering will be held in Hermiston in late October, date pending. Sherry will be missed, but most of all, she will be remembered as a very special and amazing woman.
