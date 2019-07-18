Pendleton
December 28, 1959 — July 17, 2019
Sherm Leo Carter of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at his home on July 17, 2019, at the age of 59. He was the youngest son of Sherman and Winona Carter, who preceded him in death.
Sherm love to have fun with family and friends. Everybody knew Sherm. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved to be on the water and in the mountains. He had many skills and talents. He was also a Christian and will be missed by his church family and at family dinners where he always gave thanks for us.
Sherm is survived by his wife, Heidi Carter, and siblings Michael Carter, Patrick Carter and Nona Linden. He also leaves behind many young people whose lives he helped and influenced. He lost his oldest brother, Terry Carter, several years ago.
A memorial service will be held at the Lighthouse Church in Pendleton, Oregon, on July 21 at 2 p.m. The address is 417 N.W. 21st St.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
