Sherry Diane Dooley went to heaven, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. She passed away in her home peacefully. She was born in Corvallis in 1949 but mainly grew up in the coastal towns of Oregon; primarily Newport and Toledo.
She has had such a full life. She has been a real estate agent; selling tract homes in Las Vegas. She had an elderly care home, caring for five to six geriatric patients. She worked with special needs students at two different schools in her career. Sherry even went to private investigation school to be an undercover P.I., but never really acted on that too much.
Sherry married her high school sweetheart in 1967 and had her first child in 1968, a son, JT. In 1970, her daughter, Tracie, was born. During her adult life, she moved between California, Oregon, Nevada and back sometimes. Wherever the wind blew. But Sherry wanted to settle, and settle she did. She planted roots in Tollgate in the Blue Mountains of Oregon.
She started an online entrepreneurship encompassing both eBay (during eBay’s conception) and Amazon; in addition to a few other online venues. She started with a small tabloid and ended up selling wholesale survival and camping gear to folks all over the world. it was enough to sustain her living style up in the mountains where she was enjoying beautiful views, nature and the most magnificent sunsets.
She is preceded in death by Donald Dooley, Terry Woolfolk, Jeff Dooley, and so many others who will welcome her at the beautiful pearly gates. I know Dixie and Nana will hug her first.
She will be so incredibly missed. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guestbook at burnsmortuary.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.