West Richland, Washington
July 7, 1941 — January 9, 2021
Sherry Hamlin passed from this earth at 79 years old. She was born in Omak, Washington, and lived for many years in Hermiston, Oregon, and in her final years very near her youngest daughter in West Richland, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lesley Leland Yetter and Ellen Louise Hutchins Yetter, brother Jerry Day, and her beloved husband Doc Hamlin.
She is survived by her brothers Jack and Larry Day and sister Pat Brandenburg; her children, sons Ken Linck and wife Tobi and Robin Linck and wife Donna, and daughters Marlee Goodnight and Jennifer Hamlin Backer and wife Amy Backer. Sherry was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christopher and Amanda, Danielle, Linck and Hannah, Jolie and Jake, and Rachel, Kody and Jimmy.
Sherry grew up and graduated in beautiful Lake Chelan, Washington. She also graduated from Highline College. She had a varied career while raising her four children, working for the Boeing Corporation in her youth and finally retiring from Good Shepherd Hospital after 21 years. She was an amazing host and excelled at both cooking and entertaining, and was a true artist with her sewing, always creating many special experiences for those who participated in her life.
A private family service will be held graveside at Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, and since Sherry loved to nurture people, those who wish to make donations in her name can make them to Agape House, 500 Harper Road, or to Martha’s House, 305 S.E. Fourth St., both in Hermiston, OR 97838. Both organizations are affiliated with Eastern Oregon Mission and provide food and temporary housing services to people in need.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date due to the ongoing COVID situation.
