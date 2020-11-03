Lynnwood, Washington
May 29, 1973 — October 24, 2020
Sheryl Riley of Lynnwood, Washington, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. She was 47.
Sheryl was born May 29, 1973, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Dale and Linda Conklin. She grew up in Ione and Heppner and attended schools there.
Sheryl was a certified nurses assistant and enjoyed taking care of all people, especially the elderly people she worked with. Sheryl had a passion for all living things, especially horses and dogs, and loved outdoor activities.
Sheryl is survived by her son Colby Riley of Walla Walla, Washington; parents Dale and Linda Conklin of Heppner, Oregon; grandmother Iris Adkins of La Grande, Oregon; brothers Ashley (Teri) of Eugene, Oregon, and Mark (Shannon) of Vancouver, Washington; sister Jill (Raymond) Lew of Beaverton, Oregon; four nieces, one nephew and two cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Lovell.
To best honor Sheryl's memory, consider adopting a pet from a local shelter or donating to one.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
