La Grande
February 23, 1938 — April 11, 2020
Shirley Ann Gerlinsky, 82, of La Grande, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at a local care facility.
Shirley was born on February 23, 1938, in Prineville, Oregon, to John and Hellen (Demeris) Larkin. She married James Sharp and they later divorced. She then married George Gerlinsky.
Shirley is survived by her children, Clinton Sharp, Janet Tull and Lorie Sharp, all of Meacham, Oregon, and Glen Sharp and Matthew Sharp (Dawn) of Hermiston, Oregon, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Sharp, and second husband, George Gerlinsky.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
