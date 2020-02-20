Pendleton
March 25, 1925 — February 17, 2020
Shirley Ann (Simpson) Mulvihill passed away February 17, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon, peacefully and with her family by her side. She was born on March 25, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur Vincent and Ann Kralec Simpson.
Shirley grew up in Muskegon, Michigan, where her family moved when she was 2 years old, and was the place where she discovered her lifelong joy in the performing arts. She appeared in solo roles in several school dance dramas, sang in several musicals and was selected to be an announcer for her school’s weekly radio program. She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School with honors in 1942.
Shirley majored in chemistry at Muskegon Junior College and, after graduating in 1944, she moved with her family to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before transferring to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, she worked for the U.S. Geological Survey in Albuquerque as a ground water chemical analyst.
Shirley received her Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University in 1947 and, while living in Chicago, was a backup dancer for the Chicago Ballet. Upon graduation, she returned to Albuquerque, where she was then employed by Sandia Laboratory as a mathematical analyst for several years.
Shirley and Daniel F. Mulvihill were married in Albuquerque in 1947, and they had four children. Her children were the joy and whole being of her life and, as a stay-at-home mother, she devoted many volunteer hours to the Girl Scout and Campfire organizations for her two daughters, and was a Cub Scout den mother for her two sons. She also found time to volunteer her services for the Mendocino (California) Coast Hospital and the P.T.A.
In later years, the family moved to Pendleton, Oregon. Shirley returned to college and was awarded an Oregon Nurses Association scholarship before receiving her nursing degree from Blue Mountain Community College. As an R.N., she worked as a charge nurse for many years at Delamarter Care Center.
Shirley’s deep love for music and dance continued throughout her life. She sang in her church choir and was often asked to sing at social functions. While living in California, she had resumed her earlier dance training and was certified by test for membership in Dance Masters of America. She taught ballet and tap in Fort Bragg, California and in Pendleton, Oregon for many years. Other organizations in which Shirley held membership are the American Association of University Women and the Stockton (California) Ballet Guild.
She is survived by her children: Sally (Mulvihill) and Jim Duff of Pendleton, Brett Mulvihill of Gresham, Patricia (Mulvihill) and Chuck Jenson of Pendleton, and Mark and Kris Mulvihill of Pendleton; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Her parents, two brothers (William Simpson and Robert Simpson) and sister (Bebe Miles), and her granddaughter Kari Ann Mulvihill preceded her in death.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.