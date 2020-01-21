Boardman
July 28, 1932 — January 18, 2020
Shirley Arlene Zielinski was born on July 28, 1932, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Ernest and Mabel Peck. She passed away on January 18, 2020, at the age of 87 with her family at her side.
She attended elementary school in Boardman and secondary school at St. Joseph’s Academy in Pendleton, where she embraced the gift of Catholicism that became a major part of her life. She worked as the city clerk for Boardman for 31 years, and was instrumental in the relocation of the town to its current site.
Following retirement, she was constantly planning her next “adventure.” She was truly a life-long learner and travel was her means of study. She visited Mother Teresa’s orphanage in Calcutta, walked on the Camino in Spain, and saw the wildebeest of the Serengeti. She journeyed to six continents — Australia was the one missed.
She was a foodie that greeted everyone with, “What’s the best thing you’ve had to eat?” Her home was the central point for all family gatherings. “Thanksgiving in July” was often celebrated for those who couldn’t make it home in November.
She is survived by her children Toni Lampkin (Mike), Ron Zielinski (Denise), Jerry Zielinski (Renee) and Julie Lessard (Gordon). She greatly loved her grandchildren Heather, Chelsea, Ryan, and Brent, and her many nieces and nephews — some of whom still live in Boardman where the Peck family continues to have a presence since 1927.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Boardman, Ore. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be held Saturday, January 25. Mass will be said at 10 a.m. at our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 78922 Olson Road S.E., in Boardman. A short graveside service will be held at the Riverview Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center. Friends are invited to attend any part or all of the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children at st.jude.org.
Please share memories with the family at www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
