June 12, 1934 — April 20, 2020
Shirley Faye (Carroll) Galloway was born in Colfax, Washington, to John and Geneva (Lindberg) Carroll.
Shirley spent her life serving and caring for others. She began working at a local Colfax hospital in her teens and never looked back.
In 1958 she joined the U.S. Navy. She was one of the early nurses able to complete officer training. Shirley was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal for her time on the USS Sanctuary caring for U.S. troops. While in the Navy, Shirley received her B.S. in nursing from the University of Washington. She left the Navy in 1968 to start her family and held the rank of lieutenant commander at that time.
Her service continued after the Navy as she returned to work at the hospital in Colfax, Washington. Her career helping others included positions as: director of nursing at Community Hospital in Pendleton; vice president at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton; and quality assurance manager at Regence in Seattle. At each stop she was most concerned and driven by the caring of patients and their improved health.
Shirley was a true leader. Certainly her time in the Navy helped to build this, but she was also one of 12 children. She wasn’t the oldest, but her siblings still felt she was "most like Mom." This helped her become a strong woman well before her time. She was a mentor to many other women during her career and felt pride in their successes. She knew that good things would happen if you did your best, and was proof of that during a time that was difficult to be a strong, professional woman.
While having a very successful career was something Shirley was proud of, her true pride and greatest love was found with her family. She was often the first to arrive at events for her grandchildren. She was their biggest advocate and #1 fan. She enjoyed spending many hours taking photographs and building scrap-books for each grandchild. An avid reader, Shirley loved to read and tell stories to her family. She was always able to try and find the positive in a situation and was a true pillar to her family … providing advice and support when needed.
Shirley enjoyed watching sports of all kinds. Any sports. All sports. She liked the thrill and excitement of the competition and rooting for her favorite teams. The echoes of her loud clapping can still be heard!
While we are all saddened by her passing, Shirley had a life well-lived. She: served her country; had a great career; successfully raised her children as a single mother; loved and supported her grandchildren; and was able to leave us in peace and without pain. She would want us to celebrate her and remember the good. As she would say: “You got the same pants to be glad in!”
Shirley is survived by her children: Deanna Bork, Cristina (Thane Edmiston) Galloway, and Greg (Jenni) Galloway; her grandchildren: Reegan Bork, Rennae Bork, Isaac Bork, Kaitlin (Galloway) Edmiston, Sydney Galloway, Lauren Galloway and Allison Galloway; and her siblings: Kathryn Conley, Geneva Brannan, Chuck Carroll, Helen Deal, Elizabeth Madsen, and Judith Rice.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geneva, her brothers John and Marvin, and her sisters Barbara, Susie, and Dorothy.
A small service with military honors will be held in the near future.
Shirley has requested that any memorial donations be made to the Northwest Navy Nurse Corps Association, for nursing scholarships in her memory.
A special note of love and appreciation to her former co-workers; the residents at Cliff-dwellers; her Navy nurses; and to the wonderful staff and friends at the Walla Walla Veteran’s Home.
