Pendleton
June 6, 1928 — January 1, 2020
Shirley Jean (Rasmussen) Michael was escorted to her heavenly home by her Lord Jesus Christ, on January 1, 2020.
She was born in Seymour, Iowa, on June 6, 1928, to Holger and Grace (Kelley) Rasmussen. Shirley and her mother moved to Pilot Rock, Oregon, on Valentine’s Day 1941. She met a young man at school the next day and their friendship grew over the years. On June 6, 1948, at the First Christian Church of Pendleton, Shirley married the young man, Robert E. Michael. They enjoyed many adventures throughout their 71 years of marriage.
Shirley worked for the Oregon State Employment Service and Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, before going to work for Pendleton School District 16R as the administrative secretary to the superintendent from 1963 until her retirement in 1991.
Shirley has served with many organizations in many capacities over the years including First Presbyterian Church, VFW Post 922 Auxiliary, Pendleton Travel Club, Umatilla County Historical Society, the Bargain Counter Thrift Store and Pendleton Chamber of Commerce. She was awarded Presbyterian Woman of the Year, Pendleton Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Pendleton First Citizen Woman of the Year in 2007.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert, Russell and Max, and sisters Irene Laden, Toni Estrada Hoeft and Hazel Sebben. She is survived by her husband Robert; children David Michael (Debbie) of Weston and Susan Platt of Pendleton; grandchildren Bodi Michael, Marty Platt, Kristie Magill, Richard Shepard, Dawn Shepard and Brandi Harris; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley never met a stranger; she gave of herself to help others and loved well. Her smile caught your eye and you were drawn in. Eternity will be no different for her as she will be enjoying conversations with her loved ones who went before her.
A special thank you to: Arla Gammond, who spent three years in the Michaels’ home; Suttle Care House #1 staff; and Walla Walla Hospice Team. Your care and kindness are so appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel with burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Park. A reception will be held at the Pendleton Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Walla Walla Hospice, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or to your favorite charity in Shirley’s name, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
