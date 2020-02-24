Hermiston
October 8, 1951 — February 19, 2020
Sidney Charles Cook of Hermiston was born October 8, 1951, in Havre, Montana, the son of Henry and Bertha (Pound) Cook. He passed away in Hermiston on February 19, 2020, at the age of 68.
Sidney grew up and attended school in Big Sandy, Montana, attending F.E. Miley Grade School and Big Sandy High School, graduating in the Class of 1972. After high school, he moved to Pendleton, Oregon, where he worked at the state hospital for a short time. He took a job with Lamb Weston in Hermiston in 1976. He continued working for Lamb Weston for the next 36 years until retiring in 2012. He moved to Hermiston in 1981, where he has resided since.
Sidney married Bonita Lyon in Pendleton, Oregon, on December 21, 1975. From this union two children, Tia and Andrew, were born. The couple divorced in 1982. He married Debbie Hill on August 7, 1987, and the couple had three children, Robert, Tasha and Travis. The couple later divorced.
Sidney was known by his children as a loving father who did what he could for his family. Sid was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often. As a point of pride, he purported to remember movie lines and would say them as the movie was playing. He also enjoyed spending time at the Hermiston Shari’s Restaurant, drinking coffee late into the evenings. Watching the weather and letting everyone know what it would it be for the next day was another passion of his.
He is survived by his five children and spouses: Tia Cook, Andrew Cook, Robert Cook, Tasha Workman and husband Craig Workman, and Travis Cortez and husband Eddie Cortez; seven grandchildren: Kaiden Workman, Zander Workman, Cyrus Workman, Isabella Cook, Jasper Workman, Isaac Cook and Bexlee Workman; 11 brothers and sisters: Richard Cook, Darlene Poindexter, Sue Anne Williams, Dwight Cook, Betty Cook, Roger Cook, Karen Pearson, Wade Cook, Calvin Cook, Colleen Imberi and Sharon Cook; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother Bertha Cook, father Henry Cook, and sister Delores Axtman.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
