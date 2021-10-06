Stacey Lynn McCorkle of Pendleton, was born June 4, 1971, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Edwin and Christi (Hand) McCorkle. She passed away in Spokane, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the age of 50.
Stacey moved to Eastern Oregon with her family when she was a child. The family lived in Hermiston for several years until moving to Boardman when she was 9. She graduated from Riverside High School in the Class of 1989.
Stacey married Dean Polston in 2003. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Stacey loved spending time with her three children. She enjoyed helping friends in need, drawing and doing artwork.
She is survived by three children, Dylan McCorkle Reyes of Portland, Devin Lavoie of Portland and Degan Polston of Pendleton; father, Edwin Ray and wife Bonita McCorkle of Irrigon; sisters, Tracey Kosmos of Pasco, and Tammy Gilman of Pendleton; brothers, JR McCorkle of Umatilla, and Scott McCorkle of Hermiston; stepsister, Tia Cook of Irrigon; stepbrother, Andy Cook of Hermiston; sister-by-choice, Julie Bert-Torres of Stanfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life/potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at West Park (McNary Dam) Third Street, Umatilla. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
