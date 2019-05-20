Hermiston
April 5, 1940 — May 18, 2019
Stella M. Johnston of Hermiston was born April 5, 1940, in Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of George and Claire (Davis) Tulk. She passed away in Hermiston on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 79.
Stella grew up and attended her schooling in Newfoundland. She moved to the United States in 1958 and had resided in Hermiston since 1976. She attended beauty college and worked as a beautician and a beauty instructor for several years. In Hermiston, she worked in production for Lamb Weston until retiring in 2002.
Stella enjoyed going to the casino and working with ceramics and pottery.
She married William “Bill” Johnston in Lewiston, Idaho, in January of 1961. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Parsons; and a grandson, Shawn Dyer.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Velma) Johnston; grandchildren Lindsey (Sam) Johnston, Angela Miller and Jason (Carla) Dyer; five great-grandchildren: Darrin, Dalton, Tyler, Leanne and Paige Dyer; five brothers, Leo, Gordon, Gilbert, Lloyd and Terry Tulk; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
No services will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
