Stephanie Jane Barker of Hermiston, was born Oct. 20, 1963, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of Wilber and Mary (Phroper) Barker. She passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 57.
Stephanie moved with her family to Carlton where she lived throughout her childhood and attended school. After completing school, she resided between Carlton and Hermiston for several years before moving to Hermiston permanently in 1982. She has resided in the Hermiston area for the past 39 years.
Stephanie enjoyed watching the “Sons of Anarchy” show and playing video poker. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren who were a huge part of her life. She also became grandma to many children who were not part of her family. She loved going on lunch dates with a dear friend. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help those in need and she was the life of the party who everyone wanted to be around.
She is survived by two daughters, Betsy (Daniel Sandoval) Jones; and children, Shawn, Dominick, Ashlyn, Audrey, Kassidee and Lucas; Rebecca (Richard) Griffin; as well as children, Austin, Matthew, Zuri, Dylan and Tristan; sisters, Dawna Mitchell, Paula Moe, Eugena Barker and Mary Van Gorder; brother, Charlie Barker; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Victory Park Square in Hermiston. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.