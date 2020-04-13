Zionsville, Indiana
April 10, 2020
Stephen A. Kramer, 77, passed away April 10, 2020, in Carmel, Indiana. Stephen was born to the late Walter Dale and Jean (Turner) Kramer in Pendleton, Oregon.
In 1998, Stephen married Mary Morgan in Hawaii. Stephen was a truck driver for Sysco Food Services in Seattle, Washington, for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing golf, watching Mariners baseball, football, and horse racing. Stephen also greatly enjoyed traveling with Mary and making unforgettable memories.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary Kramer, of Zionsville, Indiana; two daughters, Sheri Hale (Fred) of Idaho, and Sue Conery (Donny Peterson) of Oregon; grandchildren Justin Buckley, Logan Hale and Kiley Conery; siblings Ken Kramer (Beccy) and Terri Hahn, and three sisters-in-law, Sue Fullerton, Katherine Wayland and Virginia Larsen, all from Oregon.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Steve’s memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Zionsville.
