Stephen M. Corey, 74, of Pendleton died Oct. 7, 2021, at his home. He was born May 9, 1947, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Norman and Joyce Corey.
He grew up in Pendleton and Athena and Craig, Colorado. Stephen attended school in Craig, Colorado, and U.S. Army Transportation School, went on to serve as a private in the Army in Vietnam.
Stephan married Linda M. Rountree. Stephen became ASE certified in master auto body and worked for Lapps Auto Body. He was also a certified journeyman and aircraft mechanic. Stephen enjoyed fishing, solving mysteries and reading westerns.
Stephen is survived by his children, Daniel (Heather) Corey and Larnce Corey of Pendleton; his brother, Cecil Corey of Aurora, Colorado; and sister, Patricia (Mike) McMakin of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce E. (Wells) Moore; and brother, David Corey; and wife, Linda M. (Rountree) Corey.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Obit: Corey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.