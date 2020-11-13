Boardman
February 17, 1947 — November 11, 2020
Stephen Ray Partlow of Boardman was born February 17, 1947, in The Dalles, Oregon, the son of John and Doris LaVern (Baker) Partlow. He passed away in Boardman on November 11, 2020, at the age of 73.
Stephen grew up in Boardman where he attended school, graduating from Boardman High School in the Class of 1965. He attended Blue Mountain Community College for a short time until joining the Army. He served in the 101st Airborne Division (Screaming Eagles) during two tours in Vietnam.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Boardman where he worked as a union carpenter. He retired in 2002.
Stephen enjoyed building things and helping people. If you ever saw him at the bar he always had a story to tell. He enjoyed deer and elk hunting with his son, brother, two granddaughters and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by a son, Stephen; brother John Partlow; sister Susan McLachlan; two granddaughters, Alexis and Aunika; and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery in Boardman.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
