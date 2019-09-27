Lilliwaup, Wash.
June 2, 1951 — September 19, 2019
Steven B. Rodgers, 68, born June 2, 1951, who grew up and went to school in Helix, passed away on September 19, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington.
He attended Eastern Oregon College and Chemeketa Fire Academy in Salem before joining the Air Force in 1971. He spent 25 years in the Air Force as a firefighter, retiring as a chief master sergeant. During his years of service, he spent time in South Korea, England, Germany, Philippines, and stateside.
After his retirement from the military, he worked at Interpath Lab in Pendleton as the transportation supervisor. After leaving Interpath he lived in Orovada, Nevada, for several years, managing a truck stop/RV park. When his health began to fail, he moved to Lilliwaup, Wash., located on Hood Canal, until the time of his death.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Rodgers-Malcolm of Pullman, Wash., Cheryl Rodgers of Augusta, Ga., and Hannah Monen of Medford, Ore., and his granddaughter Nora Malcolm. He is also survived by his four sisters: Linda Wiezorek, Janet Wire, Becky Wilson and Marla Van Cleave.
Steve will be remembered for his passion for music, especially the guitar, his love of gardening, his newfound love of writing, and his hearty laugh. His family and friends will gather in Helix to celebrate his life in the spring. Further information on that celebration will be posted at a later date.
