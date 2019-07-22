Pendleton
January 1, 1962 — July 16, 2019
Steven “Sparky” Duane Parker was born January 1, 1962, to Ronald and Sharon Parker in Pendleton, Oregon. He was the New Year’s Baby of 1962 at St. Anthony Hospital. He attended school in Pendleton, graduating from Pendleton High School in 1982.
Steven spent a few years in Portland, Oregon. He was a manager for King’s Table and then worked for Wildhorse Casino for 20 years.
Steven loved spending his time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his music and movies. His collection of movies was in the hundreds. He was a member of the Bahai faith.
He is survived by his sister Cyndi and Steve Camp of Pendleton, two aunts and an uncle, two nieces and a nephew, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton, Oregon.
Memorial donations can be made to the family.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
