Pendleton
April 1, 1955 — October 12, 2020
Steven Duane Walsborn passed away at the age of 65 on October 12, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Steve was born in Prosser, Washington, on April 1, 1955, to Robert and Polli Walsborn. Steve spent his early years in Richland, Washington, before moving with his family to Montana at age 14. At age 16 the family relocated to Pendleton, Oregon, where Steve would remain throughout his life. While Pendleton was home, Montana always held his heart.
Steve married Linda Mitchell in 1975 and together they raised their son Travis. One of Steve’s greatest joys was coaching ball games and cheering on Travis and in later years his grandson Trysten. If you knew Steve, you knew that he loved his sons Josh and Travis, hunting and fishing, and Hamm’s Beer. He was known to be quick with a joke and especially loved teasing his only sister, Cheryl.
Even through his struggles, Steve never lost his faith, could always be counted on for a good laugh, and was just a phone call away.
Steve is survived by his two sons, Josh Cribbs and Travis (Amanda) Walsborn; his wife Tracey and stepdaughter Shelby; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by parents Bob and Polli Walsborn, sister Cheryl (Dan) Dufault, and the many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly.
