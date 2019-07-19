Pendleton
March 7, 1954 — July 19, 2019
Steven F. Timm passed away peacefully in his home on the 19th of June from cancer. Steve was the second of three sons of Barbara and Fred Timm of West Seattle, born on March 7, 1954. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1972.
After high school, Steve joined the Navy. After boot camp, Steve returned to Seattle on leave. He asked his high school sweetheart Stephanie Brakebill to marry him. He returned to San Diego where he attended “A” school. After completing the school, Steve and Stephanie were married in Seattle in June of 1973.
In 1975, Steve and Stephanie welcomed their first child, Becki. Then in 1979, they welcomed their second child, a son, Brian. The family traveled up and down the West Coast to different duty stations. Steve finished out his military career at Station Coos Bay in 1992.
From there, Steve remained in Coos Bay for five years with Day Ship Supply. In 1996, Steve was hired by the Dept. of Corrections, where he started at EOCI. He worked for EOCI for 20 years, retiring in 2016. He enjoyed teaching the inmates how to cook and serve meals.
His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, his children Becki Petenbrink (Dallas) and Brian (Emily), grandchildren Ashley and Isaiah of Happy Valley, his older brother Michael of Port Orchard, Wash., and his younger brother Ed of Seattle, Wash.
A celebration of life will be held in Pendleton at the Redeemer Episcopal Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
We welcome donations to the American Cancer Society or Redeemer Episcopal Church.
