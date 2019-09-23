Pendleton
March 8, 1996 — September 14, 2019
Steven Jay Maine passed away September 14, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 23.
He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, at St. Anthony Hospital, on March 8, 1996, to Leonard Maine and Tammy Sheppard. He lived in Redmond, Oregon, and worked for Western Heavy Hauling in Prineville, Oregon.
In Steven’s very short time with us he lived his life to the fullest, always striving for more. At age 7 he began racing go-carts. He did this for 5 years. In those 5 years, Steven qualified for Nationals twice and placed in the top 5 overall both times. From this he moved up to race Legends, sharing driving responsibilities with his dad. They did this for 4 years.
Steven loved the outdoors — whether it be hunting, fishing, sitting by a fire, having a beer and shooting the bull, or just hangin’ with friends in the mountains. Steven attended schools in Irrigon and Hermiston. He worked at many things — construction, farming, truck driving and more — always an iron in the fire.
Steven is survived by his father Leonard E. Maine Jr. and girlfriend Amber Anderson of Kennewick, Wash.; his mother Tammy Sheppard and her husband, Steven’s second dad, Gene Sheppard of Boardman, Ore.; brothers Richard Maine of Floweree, Mont., Dakota Sheppard and fiancé Cindy McLaughlin of Irrigon, Ore., and Darien Sheppard and his fiancé Barb Hyde of Prosser, Wash.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Steven loved his nieces Scarlet and Lilah, and nephew Hagen, but he had an incredible bond with his nephew Lane — a bond a blast of dynamite couldn’t break. Steven’s friends list is endless. He will be forever missed, but never forgotten!
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Blue and White Building at 1759 N.W. Geer Road, Hermiston, Ore. Please stop by and share your memories of Steven with us.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
