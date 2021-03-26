Pendleton
July 6, 1954 - March 25, 2021
Steven Jeffrey Williams was born July 6, 1954, to Donald Bruce Williams and Antoinette Conner Williams in Pendleton, Oregon.
He was the seventh born of nine children. His siblings included, Sue Lovejoy, JT Williams, David Williams, and Lisa Williams. He was preceded in death by parents, Donald B. Williams and Antoinette C. Williams; sisters, Deanna Williams and Sara Surface; and brothers, Bruce Anthony Williams and Donald Barry Williams.
He was uncle to many nephews and nieces, Jesse Minthorn, Tayts Scott, Donald Scott and Nancy Turner (deceased); nephew/brother, Tony Surface; CJ Wheeler, Lexi Wheeler-Pate, Paul Wheeler and Neil Wheeler. Loretta Williams, Crayton Williams, Tashina Williams. Robin Minthorn, Eagle Williams and Ollocut Williams. Cameron Shawl, Joel Mayoral, Luis Mayoral and Shanae Williams.
Steve enjoyed going to Washat services and visiting with friends and relatives. He attended Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Oregon. He received certification as a Mason. He was a traditional dancer, drummer, and singer. His work history included being a firefighter, fisherman, and construction worker. He enjoyed sharing his quick wit with all his nephews and nieces. He was a storyteller, did magic tricks, played harmonica, demonstrated his hacky sack and card playing skills. A dedicated Trailblazer and Chiefs fan. An early riser and always a step ahead in getting to the yard sales.
He was such a loving person. Easy to talk to and had so many stories to share. So many memories left of going to Uncle Steve’s place. He will be greatly missed.
A family Dressing Ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. On Saturday, March 27, at 9:30 a.m. there will be a funeral procession from the funeral home to Olney Cemetery for a 10 a.m. graveside service.
