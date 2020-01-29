Umatilla
September 18, 1955 — January 24, 2020
Steven Patrick Kauffman of Umatilla was born September 18, 1955, in Salem, Oregon, the son of David and Patricia (Fitzner) Kauffman. He passed away in Umatilla on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the age of 64.
Steven lived in several Oregon communities before moving to Hermiston and the surrounding communities 40 years ago. He worked as a truck driver throughout his career, driving both long haul and local delivery.
Steven enjoyed going hunting and studying history.
He married Pamela Simmons in 1978 and the couple later divorced. In 1985 he married Linda Williams and the couple later divorced.
His is survived by five children: Candice Williams, Brandon Kauffman, Jeremy and wife Toni Kauffman, Amanda and husband Nicholas Walker, and Erin and husband Bill Frost; 14 grandchildren; brothers Charlie and Andrew Kauffman; sister Rebecca Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Nicholas Kauffman; and granddaughter Alex Kauffman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Jubilee Lake.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
