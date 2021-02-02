Hermiston
February 1, 2021
Steven Thomas Arterburn, 74, of Umatilla, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Steve passed away with his daughter, Melissa (Arterburn) Oehler, by his side.
At Steve’s request, there will be no memorial service. He had asked that his daughter spread his ashes in a place that was meaningful to him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dog Warriors Rescue, 515 E. Chatham St., Cary, NC 27511 or https://www.dogwarriornc.com/.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
