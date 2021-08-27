Pendleton
Sept. 24, 1939 — Aug. 20, 2021
The inspiring Sue Elaine Waldman from Pendleton, Oregon, passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 81. For the better part of the last decade, she lived with Alzheimer’s.
She was born to Richard and Kathryn Hardy on Sept. 24, 1939, in Pasco, Washington. Sue lived in many places in the Pacific Northwest before graduating from Toppenish High School in 1957. She played the saxophone in the marching band and was in the top of her class. She showed her creativity early on when she learned to sew, knit and created several marionettes and proved to be a skilled marionettist. At 15 she was diagnosed with polio and spent several months in a body cast. She didn’t let that hold her back — always striving to learn, create and support others.
Sue attended Stanford and graduated with a BA in mathematics from the University of Oregon. She received her master’s in mathematics from Oregon State University, where she met her husband, Wilmer (Wally). They moved to Pendleton in 1971 and were married for 56 years.
Her career started as a math teacher and she later excelled as a computer scientist at the Columbia Plateau Conservation Research Center, USDA. Her role supported scientists at the experiment station, and she co-created a computer wheat model. She was passionate about this work, and said of it, “There are all kinds of things to be discovered and endless challenging questions waiting for solutions.”
Sue is beloved by her children, grandchildren, and countless family and friends who were supported and mentored by her. She was proud to be an honored member of American Association of University Women (AAUW) and served as president of both the state board and her local branch. She volunteered countless hours in various roles with grapefruit sales and Mother Daughter Choices with AAUW, Community Concerts, Pendleton Swim Association, Campfire Girls, Bluebirds and Boy Scouts of America. She may be best remembered for co-chairing the committee that masterminded the community project to build the playground at Pioneer Park on North Hill in Pendleton. Her grandkids affectionately call it Grammie’s playground.
Sue was a dynamic seamstress and honed her skills as a quilter, and knitted gifts of sweaters, baby blankets, wash cloths and more. She even sewed a full-sized teepee when her son was in Boy Scouts.
Wally and Sue enjoyed traveling. They journeyed to Canada and the Panama Canal, cruised Alaska and Hawaii, and took a beloved trip with friends to Ireland. They also visited family in Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado and Kansas.
Sue is survived by her husband Wally; son Alan (Milexa); daughter Deb Starkey; grandchildren Sam and Sydney Starkey, Sara, Paul and Adam; Sue’s sister Shirley Holzinger; and five nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pendleton Branch AAUW Sue Waldman Scholarship, 1214 N.W. Johns Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
