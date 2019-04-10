Milton-Freewater
August 31, 1945 — April 8, 2019
Susan (Sue) D. Fitzpatrick, 73 years old, a resident of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away on April 8, 2019, at Scared Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. At her request there will be a graveside service at Olney Cemetery on Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. On Thursday, April 11 at Burns Mortuary chapel in Pendleton, Oregon, there will be a viewing from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born on August 31, 1945, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Robert and Alvina Pittack Lueschen. She had an older brother, Jerry Lueschen.
She met her husband, Michael Fitzpatrick Sr., in Omaha, Nebraska. Sue and Michael married on December 31, 1968, in Walla Walla, Wash. They moved around and planted roots in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, and raised their daughter Kimberly, which is where she resided until she passed.
She was an LPN for 29 years for Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla. She enjoyed working with her patients every day.
Sue was an avid hunter, fisher, gardener, and camper. She loved just being outdoors, whether it was yard work, swimming, or a hike looking for mushrooms and berries. She loved traveling, going on road trips to the beach, driving around the country and visiting casinos. If she had to be inside, she was going stir crazy, but you would find her reading her books or doing a puzzle. Sue was part of the Milton-Freewater Organization Cougars.
Sue is survived by her daughter Kimberly Fitzpatrick of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; granddaughter Heather Fisher of Weston, Oregon; three great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter; stepsons Michael Fitzpatrick Jr. and Donnie Fitzpatrick; stepdaughters Connie Fitzpatrick and Bonnie Haley; numerous stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Rosie Wiseman, Irene Fitzpatrick and Vonn Fitzpatrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Michael Fitzpatrick Sr., her grandparents Leona and Adolf Lueschen, parents Alvina Pittack Lueschen and Robert Lueschen, and her brother Jerry Lueschen.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
