Hermiston
February 10, 1959 — December 23, 2020
Susan Kay Dick of Hermiston was born February 10, 1959, in Torrance, California, the daughter of James and Kay (Snow) Morgan. She passed away in Hermiston, at her home, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the age of 61.
Susan lived in Orange County, California during her early childhood, moving to Eastern Oregon in the early 1970s. She attended school in Stanfield and graduated from Stanfield High School in the class of 1977. Susan married her “prince charming,” Bobby Joe Dick, in Hermiston on Sept. 1, 1979. The couple moved to Hermiston in the early 1980s where she has resided since.
Susan’s love of children brought her to work as a media specialist for the Stanfield Elementary School. After over 20 years with the Stanfield School District, she retired from her position in 2018. Susan loved children so much that after retiring she began working a couple of days a week as a class aide for Bethlehem Lutheran Church preschool.
One of Susan’s greatest loves was to be the conductor for the Polar Express every year for the Stanfield Public Library. Susan also had a love for cheerleading, which led her to be one of the cheerleading coaches for the Hermiston School District. She was a member of the Hermiston Assembly of God Church where she touched many lives as a teacher for their girls club programs. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband Bobby and spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was being Nana to her granddaughter, Kendal.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby; daughter, Mellissa (Eric) Renner; son, Bobby Dick, Jr.; granddaughters, Kendal Muniz and Amaya Renner; grandsons, Adrian Renner, Tyler Renner and Dominic Renner; brothers, Jim Morgan and Shawn Morgan; sisters, Rhonda James and Kelly Hoyt; and many extended family members and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held (Due to COVID-19 restrictions). A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial donations in Susan’s memory be made to unitedthroughreading.org.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
