Boardman
July 29, 1950 — August 26, 2019
Susan Kay “Susi” Poulsen passed away in her garden Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 69.
She is survived by her father, Richard Poulsen of Walla Walla, her sister Connie Hatton of Powell Butte, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews.
She raised, and was a mother to, her two nieces, Sarah Bond of Baker City, Oregon, and Angela Wilson of Umatilla, Oregon. She was the backbone of them all!
No one was ever turned away who showed up at her gate. Susi loved, and was loved by, more people than most will know in their entire life. She loved her little farm, and her dogs and animals were her life.
Susi didn’t want a funeral or any other service. In lieu of flowers or services please make a donation to the Humane Society of Eastern Oregon or another animal welfare charity.
