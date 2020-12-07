Heppner
October 26, 1928 — November 28, 2020
Suzanne Lieuallen Jepsen, 92, peacefully entered the Lord’s presence on November 28, 2020.
She was born on October 26, 1928, to Cecil (Buck) and Violet (Hynd) Lieuallen. For over 65 years she was the loving and supportive wife of Bob Jepsen, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2016.
Suzanne graduated from Pendleton High School in 1946 and also served as a Pendleton Round-up princess that year. She attended Oregon State College (now OSU) for one year before taking a job at a local doctor’s office.
In 1951, she married Bob Jepsen and moved to a wheat farm near Ione where the couple was blessed with two children, Susan and Bill. In addition to helping on the farm, Suzanne worked in Heppner for Dr. Wolff and later supervised senior meal sites in a multi-county area. When Bob retired from farming in 1991, they moved into Heppner. She devoted much of her time to church and community activities and was instrumental in building the Willow Creek Terrace Assisted Living Facility. She and Bob especially enjoyed attending the grandkids’ music and sports events.
Suzanne loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and spending time with her family. Up until the age of 89, when she entered assisted living, Suzanne was involved in a wide variety of activities: golfing, Bookworms Club, helping seniors at Willow Creek Terrace and kids at AWANA Bible Club, women’s Bible study group, bridge club, and exercise classes. She leaves a heritage of Christian faith for her family and was an inspirational example of prayer, grace, class, and hospitality.
Those left to cherish her memories include: daughter Susan Bullington of Umatilla, son Bill (Nancy) Jepsen of Enterprise, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frank, and husband Bob.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 13, at 1 p.m. at Willow Creek Baptist Church in Heppner, with a graveside service at the Heppner Cemetery to follow. Because seating is limited to 50 people in the church due to COVID restrictions, the memorial service will be live streamed on Facebook at the Willow Creek Baptist – Heppner page. The service will remain on the Facebook page and can be viewed at any time. If you would like to attend in person, please call Bill Jepsen at 541-571-2380 so we can keep a headcount. If the maximum allowed number is met, the service will also be available on 88.1 FM radio in the church parking lot. There will plenty of space for those who would like to attend the graveside service.
Memorial contributions can be made to one of Suzanne’s favorite charities, the Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave.. Pendleton, OR 97801, or online at https://pendleton.salvationarmy.org/.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
